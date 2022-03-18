Scream: Courteney Cox Fought To Keep SPOILER Alive

At the beginning of the year, the long-awaited fifth Scream movie was released, and it was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critics score and an 81% audience score. It had been over ten years since Scream 4 was released, but there won’t be nearly as long of a wait for the sixth installment, which is expected to hit theaters next March. Fans are hoping some of the original cast members will return again, but there’s one character who probably won’t be coming back due to their death in the latest installment. Warning: Scream Spoilers Ahead! Despite surviving the first four films, David Arquette’s Dewey was killed in the new Scream. Recently, longtime Scream star Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) told the Just For Variety podcast that she fought to keep Dewey alive.

“It was sad, because Dewey is such a beloved character and he’s so goofy, and I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise,” Cox explained. “I think that was really – that was a downer.”

“I absolutely did, and I kind of thought they heard me,” Cox said of suggesting to the directors that they shoot footage that would tease Dewey could still be alive. “I remember being on the lawn going, ‘I just thought it was a big mistake not to have the option. I understand why you want [to do it] – it makes it really serious. But then wouldn’t it be great if just [in] the last three minutes: text from the hospital.’ I wanted that to happen.” She added of her real-life former husband’s on-screen death, “It just feels strange.”

Cox isn’t the only Scream star who didn’t want Dewey to go. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) revealed earlier this year that she “still questions” the decision.

“I was devastated,” Campbell replied when Variety asked about Dewey’s death. “I still have trouble wrapping my head around it. I still question whether it was the right choice because from what I’m hearing, there are a lot of fans who are really upset.” When asked if she discussed the decision with Cox and Arquette, she added, “We did. We were sad about it. Courteney had tried to tell the directors to shoot it both ways to give themselves the option because Wes [Craven] would do that sometimes when there were certain characters that were so beloved.”

Scream is now streaming on Paramount+. Scream 6 is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023.