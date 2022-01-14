New Scream Confirms First Returning Characters

✖

Throughout the history of the Scream franchise, virtually any character who survives a bout with Ghostface has ended up returning to the franchise, with the first casting confirmation for the sixth installment in the series continuing this trend. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will all be returning for the new film, which will be written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film, which is slated to start shooting this summer. The new Scream is currently slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

This year's sequel also saw stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton all making their returns to the franchise, though with only Campbell and Cox's characters having survived the ordeal, it's currently unknown if the duo will return for the sixth film.

While neither Campbell's nor Cox's returns have been confirmed, both have claimed they were sent a script, with at least some versions of the story allowing for their returns.

"I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it," Cox shared with the Just a Variety podcast in March. "I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"

"They have approached me. There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told," Campbell shared during a panel at Mad Monster Party in February when asked about her possible involvement. "Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on. You know, we'll see. I'll read the script and see how I feel."

Despite fans likely hoping for franchise veterans to return, the events of this year's film saw a shift in focus of the narrative, allowing the opportunity for newcomers to become the focus of the series going forward.

