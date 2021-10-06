New V/H/S Film Reportedly Being Filmed for Shudder

✖

Last year saw the found footage horror series V/H/S come back in full force with the Shudder-produced V/H/S/94, a film that would debut to the biggest premiere numbers on the horror streaming service. Now it would appear that work has begun on another film in the series. In a since deleted post on Instagram, actor star Freddy Rodriguez (Grindhouse's Planet Terror) revealed a photo of himself in costume with the caption: "The Year: 1985 Mustache: ✅ Popmadour: ✅ Badge & Gun: ✅ Detective Wayne Johnson reporting for duty #VHS85 @shudder." It would appear that Rodriguez has confirmed not only a new film is headed to Shudder but that it will be titled V/H/S/85, continuing the naming convention started by the previous film but also winding the clock back to a new decade.

The first movie in the V/H/S, all found-footage anthology movies, was released in 2012, kickstarting the franchise that has seen segments directed by Godzilla vs. Kong's Adam Wingard, The Raid: Redemption's Gareth Evans, The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sánchez, and Moon Knight's Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead, among others. The film spawned three sequels and a spin-off following its release. V/H/S/94's success on Shudder almost certainly heralded the arrival of the follow-up that Rodriguez confirmed below.

(Photo: Freddy Rodriguez/Instagram)

A press release from Shudder at the time of the previous film's release read: "V/H/S/94 is the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, with more members watching its debut in its opening weekend than any prior movie premiere on the service. Shudder's commissioned original reboot of the acclaimed found footage franchise is just as big a hit with critics as Shudder members: currently 96% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best reviewed horror releases of the year."

"V/H/S had been one of the most fun and influential horror franchises of the 2010s, providing a showcase for a new generation of filmmakers like David Bruckner (The Night House), Radio Silence (Ready or Not) and Ti West (The House of the Devil)," Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement. "When producers Josh Goldblum and Brad Miska told us what they had in mind for V/H/S/94, we knew we had to commission it as a Shudder Original production, and their amazing lineup of directors delivered something truly special. Our members have embraced the film with record-setting viewership numbers, and critics are calling is one of the best horror movies of the year."

Stay tuned for further details on V/H/S/85 as we learn about it, perhaps from more social media posts that jump the gun.