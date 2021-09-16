V/H/S/94 Gets First Trailer

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of the next film in the V/H/S franchise, Shudder’s V/H/S/94 and the first trailer is now here! Touting its directorial talent as the minds behind Ready or Not, The Night House, You’re Next, The Night Comes For Us, and Knives and Skin, V/H/S/94 seems to know exactly what to say to get genre fans to turn their heads and pay attention, and that’s before all the insane effects get shown off. The next entry in the found footage series will debut exclusively on Shudder on Wednesday, October 6. Check out the trailer below!

An official description for the new film reads: “After the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.” For V/H/S/94, several filmmakers that previously made their mark on the franchise will return with alumni Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) bringing their magic back to the series. Newcomers to the series that created segments include acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s Comic-Con @ Home panel earlier this summer offered a little more details from the filmmakers about their segments in the movie. Simon Barrett’s entry will take place in a funeral home where a new employee is tasked with filming an overnight wake of the deceased. Chloe Okuno’s sequence follows a news reporter investigating a local legend known as “The Rat Man” where she and her cameraman enter a storm drain. Ryan Prows’ entry is called “Terror” and follows a militia that get their hands on a “supernatural element” that they intend to weaponize against the US government. Timo Tjahjanto segment is called “The Subject” and focuses on a Dr. Frankenstein-like character who comes head-to-head with police. Jennifer Reeder’s “wrap around” story follows a “daffy SWAT unit” that enter a warehouse expecting to find a drug lab but find a different kind of contraband. You can see glimpses of all of them below.

“The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,” Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, shared in a statement when the film was announced. “With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game – bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can’t wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.”

Look for V/H/S/94 to debut on October 6, exclusively on Shudder.