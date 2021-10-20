V/H/S/94 Becomes Shudder’s Biggest Movie Premiere Ever

Shudder has a major hit on its hands. Earlier this month, the all-horror streaming service released V/H/S/94, the fourth film in the popular found footage anthology series. V/H/S/94 quickly garnered rave reviews from critics, becoming one of the most well-reviewed of the franchise, but it also grabbed hold many Shudder subscribers. This week, the streaming service announced that V/H/S/94 was officially the biggest original movie premiere in its history.

Shudder didn’t reveal any specific numbers regarding the V/H/S/94 debut, but the anthology film saw more subscribers tune in over the course of its debut weekend on October 6th than any other movie the service has released.

“V/H/S/94 is the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, with more members watching its debut in its opening weekend than any prior movie premiere on the service,” reads the press release from Shudder. “Shudder’s commissioned original reboot of the acclaimed found footage franchise is just as big a hit with critics as Shudder members: currently 96% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best reviewed horror releases of the year.”

“V/H/S had been one of the most fun and influential horror franchises of the 2010s, providing a showcase for a new generation of filmmakers like David Bruckner (The Night House), Radio Silence (Ready or Not) and Ti West (The House of the Devil),” Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement. “When producers Josh Goldblum and Brad Miska told us what they had in mind for V/H/S/94, we knew we had to commission it as a Shudder Original production, and their amazing lineup of directors delivered something truly special. Our members have embraced the film with record-setting viewership numbers, and critics are calling is one of the best horror movies of the year.”

With this kind of success, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Shudder commission another V/H/S installment at some point in the future.

The newest V/H/S film features segments from returning franchise directors Simon Barrett (Seance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too). The duo are joined by V/H/S newcomers Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Chloe Okuno (Slut).

Have you watched V/H/S/94 on Shudder yet? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!