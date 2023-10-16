The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Teases a Prequel Would Be More Exciting Than a Sequel

In the 30 years since the release of The Nightmare Before Christmas, its following has grown widespread, leading some fans to hope to get a new entry in the franchise. Director Henry Selick has previously shot down the likelihood of a sequel, given how time-intensive the original project was, though he did recently confirm that, were a new story to be developed in that world, a prequel would be more interesting to him. He also noted that creator of the concept Tim Burton hasn't been particularly excited about possible stories for sequels, so it would ultimately be up to Burton on how to continue the mythology.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Selick noted that the original film is "a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years." In regards to a sequel, he added, "I think Tim in particular feels like, why mess with that? ... He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him."

Part of the appeal of the film, which few other stories have accomplished, is that it is just as popular in the Halloween season as it is in the holiday season, whereas other movies often appeal more to one time of year than the other. Selick teased that seeing the events leading up to the original movie could be intriguing, which would understandably lean more into the spooky side of things.

"It might be more interesting to do a prequel," the director admitted. "There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown."

Whatever the future might hold for the movie, Jack Skellington actor Chris Sarandon would be on board to reprise the role, as he teased of voicing the character again, "To quote Henry, 'F--- yeah.' ... If there were a sequel, I'd be there in a minute."

With Disney's Hocus Pocus taking 30 years to get a follow-up, we can't give up on a new chapter of the story entirely, though if the franchise is continued, it might pivot into a new medium outside of the realm of stop-motion animation.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Would you like to see the film get a prequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!