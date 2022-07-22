Nope: First Reactions to Jordan Peele's Latest Thriller Arrive Online
Over the last few years, beloved comedian Jordan Peele cemented himself as one of the most talented and original filmmakers in the entire industry. He won an Oscar for his 2017 horror film Get Out, which has become a cultural landmark and is often remembered as one of the best films of the 2010s. He followed that up with the ultra-successful Us in 2019. This weekend, the director releases his third film into theaters, and fans everywhere giddy with anticipation about what the new movie may bring.
Peele's latest feature is titled Nope, a sci-fi/thriller that stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. While we've still got a couple of days before Nope officially hits theaters, the press screenings of the film have finally taken place and the reactions from those in attendance are flooding social media.
Like the previous two Peele films, Nope is getting heaps of praise in this early round of reactions. There are plenty of folks saying that Nope is like nothing they've ever seen before, and that Peele finds success in a movie that's nothing like Get Out or Us. Just about everyone who has seen it is also praising the talents of the actors in the film. Based on these early reactions, it sounds like Peele has yet another hit on his hands.
You can check out some of these reactions below!
W I L D
prevnext
Bruh #NopeMovie is W I L D. We gonna be talking about this movie for a while. @JordanPeele you one wild brother. pic.twitter.com/4RkRydA2vn— B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) July 19, 2022
Unforgettable
prevnext
Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022
Nothing Like What You Expect
prevnext
Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting. (CONT’D) #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/GwkHzqkynt— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2022
Otherworldly
prevnext
#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx— Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022
Peele's Biggest Yet
prevnext
I’ve seen #NopeMovie
I LOVE this amazing cast! It’s Jordan Peele’s biggest spectacle yet. Keke Palmer & Daniel Kaluuya are pitch perfect as a sibling duo, Yeun glows on screen & Perea is a DELIGHT! #NOPE pic.twitter.com/W2WPKnLnQB— POC Culture (@POCculture) July 19, 2022
3-for-3
prevnext
With #Nope, Jordan Peele continues his brilliant run crafting detailed, layered, and fascinating horror films, and it's a blast. It's a summer spectacle about spectacle, and while there are many flavors mixed in, it's particularly an excellent tribute to Jaws. Peele is 3-for-3. pic.twitter.com/aFKg2uTZ5v— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) July 19, 2022
Crazy Different
prevnext
The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022
Love Love Loved It
prevnext
So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T— Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022
Puzzlebox
prevnext
Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022
Never Look at the Sky the Same Way Again
prev
#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again.— Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022