Nope: First Reactions to Jordan Peele's Latest Thriller Arrive Online

Over the last few years, beloved comedian Jordan Peele cemented himself as one of the most talented and original filmmakers in the entire industry. He won an Oscar for his 2017 horror film Get Out, which has become a cultural landmark and is often remembered as one of the best films of the 2010s. He followed that up with the ultra-successful Us in 2019. This weekend, the director releases his third film into theaters, and fans everywhere giddy with anticipation about what the new movie may bring.

Peele's latest feature is titled Nope, a sci-fi/thriller that stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. While we've still got a couple of days before Nope officially hits theaters, the press screenings of the film have finally taken place and the reactions from those in attendance are flooding social media.

Like the previous two Peele films, Nope is getting heaps of praise in this early round of reactions. There are plenty of folks saying that Nope is like nothing they've ever seen before, and that Peele finds success in a movie that's nothing like Get Out or Us. Just about everyone who has seen it is also praising the talents of the actors in the film. Based on these early reactions, it sounds like Peele has yet another hit on his hands.

You can check out some of these reactions below!