Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Several Fixes Currently in the Works

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre publisher Gun Media has revealed several issues that are currently being looked at by the game's developers. The latest batch is broken into two sections: fixes that are currently under investigation, and those that still require more information. Some of these issues are more ambiguous than others, but the developers did offer some additional hints on Twitter and the game's official subreddit. The full list of issues that the team is looking to address can be found below:

Under Investigation:

Skill Tree Respec Issue

Nancy's Endurance

'Tracker Tagged' Perk

'Wait A Second' Perk

'Back For Blood' Perk

Johnny's Movement

Needs More Info:

Matches Not Ending Correctly

Grandpa Perks Not Saving Between Matches

Gun Media has confirmed that Tracker Tagged isn't going anywhere, but the team is investigating feedback that it's not working as intended. Multiple players asked questions about the changes to Johnny's movement, as well. The only clarification provided is that the team has gotten "feedback surrounding potential unintentional experiences with his movement" that are now being investigated. It looks like this could be some kind of nerf for the character, as some believe that he's simply too fast when attacking, and it makes him overpowered. Of course, some Killer mains take issue with that assessment, and feel that he should remain as is. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the investigation brings.

Upcoming Content

While The Texas Chain Saw Massacre developers are working on balance changes and bug fixes, many players are wondering about the status of actual new content. Virginia was added as a new playable Victim back in March, alongside the new Mill map. Killer mains have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the game's next villain. At this time, we don't know anything about them, or when they'll be added. The developers also announced a museum mode, which sounds similar to the "Virtual Cabin" from Friday the 13th: The Game. Like the new Killer, we have no idea when museum mode will arrive, but hopefully fans can expect to see this new content sooner, rather than later!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Sale

Those looking to get into The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are in luck, as it's currently on sale for PC. The game is one of several that have been discounted as part of the Humble Spring Sale, and can be found on the platform for just $19.99. That's 50% off the standard price, and the deal will be good through Tuesday, May 21st, so there's still a lot of time left to take advantage. Readers interested in grabbing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre while it's on discount can learn more at Humble's official website right here.

Are you excited for any of these changes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Do you think Johnny needs a nerf? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!