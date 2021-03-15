Oscars 2021: Full List of Academy Award Nominations Revealed

While the pandemic may have caused the Oscars to be a bit delayed this year, the nominations Monday still arrived as it does every other year. Bright and early Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas hopped on the live broadcast to announce the full list of nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards. As always, there were plenty of surprises and upsets, along with a group of very sure things that folks have been expecting for some time.

When it comes to sure things, Nomadland has seemed like the favorite in the Best Picture category for months now. The film, which is now streaming on Hulu, was nominated for Best Picture in addition to several other categories, including Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Frances McDormand.

Mank led all films in nominations with 10 total, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role, for which Gary Oldman is nominated. The Best Actor category is historic this year, including the first Asian-American actor (Steve Yeun) and the first Muslim actor (Riz Ahmed) ever nominated.

You can take a look at the nominees below.