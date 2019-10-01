Jordan Peele to Write and Direct Two New Movies for Universal

It took just one feature film for Jordan Peele to become a household name as a director. Get Out was a bonafide hit when it arrived in theaters theaters in early 2017, taking audiences by storm, winning an Academy Award, and convincing us all that Peele was much more than a comedic sketch actor. He followed Get Out with yet another massive financial hit in Us earlier this year. Universal, the studio behind Peele’s first two films, is doubling down on his success, signing the director to an overall deal that includes at least two new movies.

Universal announced on Tuesday that it has signed Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner to a five-year exclusive, first-look deal. That deal comes with the promise that the studio will develop Peele’s next two films where he will serve as writer, director, and producer.

This also means that any film that comes from Monkeypaw will go through Universal, including the Candyman reboot, which was written by Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta. The TV side of Monkeypaw productions has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios and is currently working on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone.

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation onscreen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told and the people who tell them.”

“It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal,” said Peele. “Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

