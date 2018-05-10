New ‘The Predator’ Image Released

The first teaser trailer for Shane Black’s The Predator is now online, and you can watch it above! In addition to getting the first trailer, we also have a new image form the film to share, which you can check out below:

The image comes courtesy of Empire and seems to depict the scene in which a Predator gets loose in some kind of military-grade laboratory. Given the lack of armor, and what looks like it could be a tube or syringe in the monster’s hand, we can probably surmise that some kind of experiment or dissection was going to take place — and it all goes very, very, wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This first Predator (2018) teaser doesn’t reveal much in the way of storyline; thanks to some of the previous plot detail reveals, and what little that does get teased in trailer, Black seems ot have taken a really interesting angle to revamping the franchise mythology.

Check out the official synopsis for the film:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

Looking back over the trailer, you can see how these pieces begin to fit into place. The real question has been whether this “Predator upgrade” subplot is creating space for some big surprise franchise crossover — something that has been part of the Predator franchise going all the way back to Predator 2.

The Predator will be in theaters on September 14th.