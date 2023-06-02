Renfield Gets Peacock Release Date

Renfield was released in theaters in April and became available for home viewing in May, and now the movie is finally coming to Peacock. The horror/comedy was helmed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula, who is played by Nicolas Cage. The movie will be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting June 9th, which is three days after the "Dracula Sucks Edition" will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

You can read a description of Renfield here: "Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Nicolas Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master's prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship..."

In addition to Cage and Hoult, Renfield also stars Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings's Awkwafina as well as Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz. Other cast members include Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous, and James Moses Black

Renfield Special Features:

If you plan on purchasing Renfield on Blu-ray or DVD in addition to checking it out on Peacock, you can view the special features below:

Hilarious Deleted and Extended Scenes

Alternate Takes

Dracula UnCaged – Go inside the mind of a vampire as Dracula himself, Nicolas Cage, reveals the secrets behind turning a classic character into a memorable monster.

Monsters & Men: Behind the Scenes of Renfield – An in-depth look at Renfield's cast, sets, costumes, and more as the actors and filmmakers reveal how they modernized a famous terror tale with trailblazing comedy and over-the-top action.

Stages of Rejuvenation – See how special makeup effects bring the undead to life throughout the four stages of Dracula's incredible transformation.

Flesh & Blood – Exploding heads. Peeling faces. Severed limbs. They're all part of the macabre movie magic that fuels Renfield with inventive action and hilarious horror.

Fighting Dirty – Stunt coordinator Christopher Brewster leads a look at the training, choreography, and careful execution that goes into the film's spectacular stunts and fight scenes.

The Making of a Deleted Scene: Renfield's Dance! – Nicholas Hoult and choreographer Kathryn Burns pull back the curtain on constructing an elaborate musical number for a fantasy dance sequence.

Feature Commentary with Producer Samantha Nisenboim, Screenwriter Ryan Ridley, and Crew



Renfield's "Dracula Sucks Edition" will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on June 6th, and it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on June 9th.