Renfield Review: Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage Crush in Refreshing Twist on Age-Old Dracula Story

Intellectual property reigns over Hollywood. While franchise films have been a box office cash cow for decades, the added emphasis on already-established content only truly took off in the past couple of years. The pop culture domination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the rebirth of Star Wars have encouraged other film studios to tap into their IP sandbox, leading to a flurry of reboots, spin-offs, and other forms of auxiliary stories set within familiar worlds. That said, it is not enough for modern audiences to simply retell old stories – there has to be something unique that allows these projects to stand on their own. Despite taking a character that has its own separate Wikipedia page for his film appearances alone, Renfield is a hilarious and heartwarming spin on the age-old Dracula story.

Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult in the titular role of RM Renfield, a century-old real estate agent that ropes himself into becoming Dracula's eternal assistant, thus beginning a decades-long toxic relationship with Nicolas Cage's vampire. While he willingly complies with Dracula's every need, namely bringing him people to feast on and resurrecting him when things go south, Renfield gets a new lease on life when he relocates to New Orleans and meets Awkwafina's Rebecca Quincy.

Above any of its extensive positives, Renfield's biggest success comes in its performances. Hoult is a natural and charming lead who has palpable chemistry with just about everyone that he shares the screen with, but his dynamic opposite Cage is what shines brightest (just don't let that light hit Dracula). The two play off one another with a blood-pumping energy, accomplished by each actor's charisma and highly supported by Ryan Ridley's screenplay, Chris McKay's direction, and Robert Kirkman's overall story.

If it wasn't obvious by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nic Cage is all the way back. The veteran leading man especially excels as Dracula, delivering the best performance of the iconic character in decades. His comedy crushes in that it never feels like a bunch of forced one-liners but rather an honest extension of the Dracula that audiences see on screen. There are multiple laugh-out-loud moments when Dracula is gaslighting Renfield into doing his bidding, and the physical humor in Dracula's action is a big hit.

While Hoult and Cage carry the bulk of the performative weight, Ben Schwartz's Teddy Lobo might just be the true standout. This overly pompous and unjustly arrogant mob enforcer is a character trope that has been done numerous times in Hollywood, but Schwartz's pure presence makes him as magnetic of a character as any of the supernatural beings on screen. Schwartz completely buys into the chaotic and borderline campy nature of his role, delivering dialogue with his unique cadence and adding significant comedic depth to his lines with his physical expressions.

Awkwafina is a rootable secondary protagonist as well, bringing some genuine sympathy to Rebecca Quincy and her situation. That said, her romantic storyline alongside Hoult's Renfield is a weaker part of the movie. The two have decent chemistry as friends, but it is hard to buy into them as a couple.

Outside of the acting, Renfield soars thanks to its pacing. Clocking in at a cool 93 minutes, Renfield cruises through its three acts, never overstaying its welcome in any specific scene. That's not to say any aspect is rushed, either. McKay makes the most out of every moment, balancing some heavier conversations with high-octane action.

For fans of comedic brutality, this is the film for you. Renfield holds nothing back, maximizing its R rating by executing some absolutely ruthless kills. Dracula's aforementioned physical humor is on full display when it comes to these action scenes, and Hoult's experience as Beast in the X-Men franchise clearly outlined some of his applause-worthy fight sequences.

While it is no groundbreaking Dracula story, Renfield is a genuinely hilarious twist on the all-too-familiar vampire narrative. Hoult, Cage, and Schwartz's immersion and amplification of their roles leads to an energy that transcends off-screen, something that is only possible when everyone realizes their jobs to their fullest potential. That isn't possible without McKay's direction, Ridley's screenplay, and Kirkman's story, as those three behind-the-scenes talents prove to be a recipe for success. Both the R-rated comedy genre and Universal Pictures' monster sandbox have been begging for a new classic, and Renfield delivers across the board.

Rating: 4 out of 5

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Renfield hits theaters on April 14th.