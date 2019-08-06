Ronda Rousey’s Tables Trailer Released

WWE standout and former MMA superstar Ronda Rousey has debuted the trailer for Tables, a new survival horror film that she is toplining for her No DNB Productions banner. In the film, per Rousey’s introduction, “All hell breaks loose on a peaceful retreat as a strange and violent force terrorizes Browsey Acres. The stipulations have changed for Ronda Rousey and friends.” In addition to the trailer, Rousey provided links on YouTube for fans to check out the movie’s gag reel, buy merch, and find out more about the background of the film, which also stars Travis Browne, Julia DeMars, Devon Hughes, and Saraya Bevis.

The film pits Rousey and others against sentient tables, in what can only be described as a bizarre and potentially hilarious horror movie in the vein of ’70s and ’80s camp horror that brought things like elevators and severed hands to life as murdering forces of evil.

Here’s the story of how Tables came to be, via a blog post from Rousey:

“Sometime in June 2019, No DNB Productions was notified that Devon Hughes, aka WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, wanted to collaborate on a project. Ronda Rousey’s production company put their heads together and came up with Tables – a tale of survival horror and high spots starring Ronda and Devon, fighting sentient…tables.

“Considering the number of tables Devon has put to an early grave throughout his career, the idea of tables finally getting D-Von (instead of the other way around) seemed like a natural story for writers Jason Nawara and Justin Golightly.

“A few weeks, a two-hour pitch and a 25-page document explaining the world of Tables later, Ronda and Travis Browne signed up to star in and executive produce the piece.

“The next step was finding someone who could pull the vision off technically. That was Kyle Nilges, a cinematographer out of Chicago who co-directed the madness along with writer/producer Justin Golightly.

“Joining Kyle from Chicago was editor Vince Nigito, a veteran director and editor out of Chicago. Vince spent many long nights piecing many different versions of Tables together, all under great duress.”

Based on the character names alone, it seems as though Rousey, Hughes, and their co-stars are likely playing thinly-veiled versions of their existing personalities.

This is not Rousey’s first time acting, obviously, having appeared in Entourage: The Movie as well as making a brief appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise. There does not appear to be a specific release date picked out for Tables yet.