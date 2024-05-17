Drag Me to Hell Star Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Post About Film's Ending

After delivering three massively successful Spider-Man films, director Sam Raimi returned to his horror roots in 2009 for Drag Me to Hell, an intense and unrelenting experience that includes a grim final scene. Star of the movie Alison Lohman has largely left Hollywood behind in the years since the film's release, and despite not being particularly active on social media, she recently responded to a post on Twitter from last November in which Netflix claimed that the movie, which ends with her character's death, had the "perfect ending." While many users were happy to support such a claim, she was one of the detractors.

While resharing the Twitter post, Lohman hilariously added, "Strongly disagree."

In the film, Lohman's character Christine finds herself tasked with making a difficult decision of either approving a loan for an elderly woman to keep her house or reject her for the loan, which could result in her getting a promotion at work. The old woman lashes out and curses Christine, claiming she will be dragged down to Hell in three days. Even though Christine believes she resolved the curse, the final moments show her first falling onto a set of train tracks before the ground opens up and sucks her into Hell.

Raimi made a name for himself with his Evil Dead horror movies, which proved his storytelling capabilities despite working with minuscule budgets. After bringing Peter Parker to life with resounding success, Drag Me to Hell allowed him to offer up his signature style in the realm of horror while also having the financial support to fully realize his vision with minimal restrictions.

Despite not being a major financial success when it was released, the movie has earned a passionate following over the years, leading fans to wonder if we could ever get a sequel.

"The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas, are trying to come up with a story that would work and I'm anxious to hear if they do!" Raimi shared last year during a Q&A.

Lohman's costar Justin Long, whose character is left watching Christine die, also addressed a possible sequel previously.

"It's funny you say that because I remember leaving the screening when I first saw the movie and my manager, who was kind of like Jeremy Piven's character in Entourage a little bit, he had that energy, he was like, beaming, and I thought it was maybe just because the movie, because I was excited because I was like, 'Holy sh-t, this movie's so good,' and he goes, 'Sequel, baby! Gonna be a sequel!'" Long joked with ComicBook back in 2019. "I think he was seeing the potential for, I don't know what, dollar signs maybe, so it was the first and really only time I thought about [a sequel]. And I think maybe Sam, I think we talked about it, like, setting you up for it. And I wonder, I always wonder if the movie had performed better would that have happened. But I never paid it that much more thought than that. So I certainly didn't think about what the character, I never gave it that much thought aside from obviously it would be cool to do."

