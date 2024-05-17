Interview With the Vampire: Welcome to the Theatre Des Vampires in New Episode Clip (Exclusive)

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire returned last week, with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) making their way across Europe in search of Old World Vampires and, after a devastating experience in Romania, made their way to Paris. Paris will prove to be a major turning point for Louis and Claudia, one with devastating consequences but it also marks the duo finally finding the vampires they've been looking for — and the Theatre Des Vampires. Now, ahead of Sunday's episode, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death", AMC has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip introducing not only Louis and Claudia but the audience to the Theatre. Prepare to delve into the underbelly of the human soul and check out the scene for yourself in the video above.

In "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death", Daniel Molloy's (Eric Bogosian) interview of Louis will continue in present-day Dubai, but this time, the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman) joins in and Louis and Armand tell Daniel how they met all those years ago in Paris.

Can Louis' Memories Be Trusted in Season 2?

As we've seen in teasers for Season 2 of Interview of the Vampire, memory is the real monster — and Louis' memory has already not exactly been fully reliable. Episode 1 saw him realizing that there were things he was misremembering about his and Claudia's time in Romania. However, while the lack of accuracy in Louis' recollection may call into question details, Anderson tells ComicBook that he doesn't necessarily agree with Louis' being unreliable, as the story is as much about feeling as it is fact.

"I think something that I'm always slightly resistant about with the unreliable narrator tag that Louis gets is that we're all unreliable," Anderson said. "I think it's a strange idea that television or storytelling is objective. I think it's a comfortable way to engage with something or to watch something."

"In terms of Louis, I think he's as unreliable as any. The story that we are being told is just as much based on how something felt to Louis as the biographical details or the specifics, which is something that I love about him," Anderson continued. "He's very complicated. He's a very complicated person, but he's a very complicated character and I love him for that."

"There's a lot that hopefully comes through in that there's a difference quite often for Louis between what he says and what he feels," Anderson said. "I think that's fun. I don't know why we need to know exactly how everything happened exactly all the time unless it is to contextualize the story. I think that's something I get a lot of joy out of with Anne Rice's books and with the show is that with each new perspective, the story only gets bigger and more exciting and more complicated. So, he is unreliable, but aren't we all? He's also learning. He's learning a lot."

What Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

You can read AMC's official description of the second season of Interview With the Vampire here: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Interview with the Vampire airs Sundays on AMC and AMC+.