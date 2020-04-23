SYFY Airing Saw Marathon Culminating With Jigsaw Network Debut

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the latest chapter in the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, having its release delayed indefinitely, but SYFY is hoping to satiate your desires for the series' gruesome mythology by broadcasting a marathon of the franchise on April 26th, which culminates with the broadcast debut of the most recent entry into the series, Jigsaw. With this being a cable channel and not a premium service, the films will be somewhat edited for their subject matter, likely meaning you'll be enjoying a slightly less graphic experience, though this will also make it slightly more palatable to consume in a massive marathon.

The full schedule is as follows:

Saw II - 8:30 a.m. ET

Saw III - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saw IV - 1 p.m. ET

Saw V - 3 p.m. ET

Saw VI - 5 p.m. ET

Saw 3D - 7 p.m. ET

Jigsaw - 9 p.m. ET

The series launched in 2004 with Saw, from director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell, both of which went on to become major figures in the horror genre over the years. The pair collaborated on the Insidious series, with Wan going on the develop The Conjuring films and Whannell recently delivering audiences a reboot of The Invisible Man. Jigsaw was meant to revive the franchise, with the 2017 film being the first installment since 2010's Saw 3D, though it failed to capture the attention of critics or audiences.

The original series focused on John Kramer (Tobin Bell) crafting elaborate puzzles that forced victims to make a bodily sacrifice in hopes of escape, oftentimes resulting in their own deaths.

In Spiral, working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

The enlistment of Rock, who also helped craft the film's story, should confirm to audiences that this new take on the mythology will surely offer audiences a new perspective on the concept that can hopefully revive the series in a refreshing new way.

Tune in to SYFY's Saw marathon on Sunday, April 26th beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Stay tuned for details on Spiral: From the Book of Saw's eventual release.

