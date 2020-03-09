New Spiral: From The Book of Saw International Poster Released

Spiral: From The Book of Saw has released a new international poster. This latest continuation of the Saw franchise managed to go from unexpected curiosity to genuine project of intrigue when the first Spiral trailer was released. Starring the likes of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, it’s still unclear what the exact story of this new Saw franchise installment will be, but longtime fans have already been making connections between this new story and the previous Saw movies – including the recent Jigsaw reboot. Take a look at the new Spiral poster to if you spot any new clues:

As you can see, the poster is more about re-creating the dark, twisted, mood of the Saw franchise, than revealing any plot details or any seeming Easter eggs.

So far, fan theory has pointed to Spiral possibly continuing the story of Jigsaw, either as a direct sequel or some kind of interquel (which is a big storytelling tradition for the franchise). The key connection has been the factor setting that Samuel L. Jackson’s policeman visits; it’s the very same one where Dr. Logan Nelson launched his Jigsaw game in the 2017 reboot. Logan was revealed to be the very first apprentice of John Kramer, the original Jigsaw killer. Nelson’s grudge was with police officers who were dirty, due to the murder of his wife by a criminal working for the dirty cops. The ending of Jigsaw made it seem as though Nelson

Now here’s the official synopsis for Spiral:

“Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 15th.