Horror Fans Debate What Movie Monsters and Killers They Would Quarantine With

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people around the globe are quarantining themselves in their homes and turning to social media to keep themselves entertained, with various polls popping up on Twitter asking people about their favorite film characters and locations. One of the growingly popular polls involves presenting a potential quarantine house filled with occupants from pop culture to see what characters fans would ideally like to be stuck with. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the question was asked about what house horror movie fans would want to be trapped in based on what horror movie monster and murderers they would be trapped with.

Which house are you staying in? pic.twitter.com/ue7Y4xsOFc — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 8, 2020

The roster of monsters spanned backed decades, with Psycho‘s Norman Bates being one of the oldest figures included, while some of the more recent figures include Annabelle and The Nun from The Conjuring franchise.

Scroll down to see who fans are picking as the villains they would want to be trapped with!

Mortals Win

All these people saying House 2 not realizing they’re dead as soon as they sleep. House 3 is the only one anyone stands a shot since they’re all mortal. — Anthony Pittore (@MrPittore) April 8, 2020

Home Alone Style

House 3 all actual people that can die. Simple take them out before they get me. Home alone style but more gore and less paint — Lawrence Walters 🎥 (@LazarusSretlaw) April 8, 2020

Safe From Slenderman

Probably House 5, cause I just know Slenderman.

“Out of sight, out of mind”. 😅 — Kelvin Criști (@kelvinbooyah) April 8, 2020

Jigsaw’s Good Side

House 1. I don’t think I’ve done anything to warrant being on Jigsaw’s radar.. The other two have though so it could get interesting. Jason certainly isn’t the sharpest machete in the tool shed either. — Liv (@TheEvilFrog) April 8, 2020

Good Offense

The right answer is house 3, probably the easiest 3 to kill — TRUSTYOURSAUCE🥫🥫🥫 (@BariNumbere) April 8, 2020

Bring on Annabelle

House 6 because I want the demon that’s attached to Annabelle to possess me, and walk me off of a building onto some spikes — James Stinson (@JamesStinson24) April 8, 2020

Voorhees Victory

No Good Options

Not participating in this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/9u5ZxVi0dF — Sean Forney (@SeanForney) April 8, 2020

