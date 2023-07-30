Saw X Trailer Reveals Jigsaw's Return

The first Saw X trailer has been released, revealing the latest sequel in the horror series. Lionsgate has been trying to get the Saw franchise back to the highest point of the horror genre for quite some time, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming tenth film in the franchise. Saw X will be arriving in theaters in just a few months, but we have already been getting a few teases from the upcoming film, and we just saw the first poster get released. We also got our first look at the puppet, Billy, who will be coming back to the franchise, as well as Jigsaw actor Tobin Bell. Now, Lionsgate has finally revealed the first trailer for Saw X.

You can check out the trailer below and watch Saw X in theaters on September 29th.

What is Saw X About?

Lionsgate described the tenth Saw film as follows, "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw started off with seven installments, beginning with James Wan's (Aquaman) breakout film in 2004, and ending with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter back in 2010. Following its finale, the franchise was put on ice for for quite some time, before taking on two attempts at reboots. Jigsaw (2017) told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) revealed a copycat that uses Jigsaw's legacy to begin an era of more twisted games. Both attempts were met with really bad responses, which is why Lionsgate is going back to a fan-favorite director and the franchise star for this newest installment.

Saw X is scheduled to be released on September 29th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Saw franchise as we learn it.

What do you think about the new trailer for Saw X? Are you excited to see Saw X when it arrives in theaters later this year? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!