Saw X Reveals Official Look at New Logo

Before you know it, summer will turn to fall and spooky season will be upon us. As has become standard with Halloween time, the theatrical slate is filling up with horror-based releases, including that of Saw X, the tenth entry in the Lionsgate-owned horror franchise. Monday afternoon, the film's official Twitter account released a new logo for the movie.

While a logo released earlier this year feature both "Saw" and "X" in the same style, the new logo has been update to differentiate between the two. While "Saw" continues to take on the appearance of the same typography of previous entries, the "X" has been given a more contemporary, classy look.

Saw X filmed in Mexico City beginning late last year and finished this February. The film will feature the return of filmmaker Kevin Greutert, the director behind Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. The film features the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw while new additions to the cast include Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okomoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

"Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders though almost everyone involved was new to the SAW universe, and I got COVID in the final 2 weeks of production, and the movie was made entirely on edgy locations here in Mexico City. My fingers are trembling with anticipation as I look forward to starting to edit," Greutert wrote in an extended Twitter thread earlier this year.

"I hope we can use the title 'Saw X' because this chapter really gets back to the roots of what makes SAW so special to me and everyone else who loves John Kramer's saga," he continued. "Heartfelt thanks to all the cast, not all of whom I can name here but including Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa, Joshua Okamoto, and Michael Beach, and of course writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, as well as production designer Anthony Stabley, cinematographer Nick Matthews, ADs Barbara Cole and Renan Bendersky, the phenomenal prosthetics team at Fractured FX, makeup key Malinalli Contreras, wardrobe supervisor Tenoria, my assistant Majo Nassar, and everyone else who helped make this happen, as well as producers Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Ulrich Maier, Erick and Lionsgate for trusting me with this blood-spitting beast of a story. This is an incredible day for me, can't wait for the world to see the final movie."

Saw X hits theaters October 27th.