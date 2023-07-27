Saw X Gets First Official Poster

The Saw franchise is about to hit a huge milestone. The first Saw film was released in 2004, and the tenth installment is heading to theaters and will reach screens about a year before the franchise turns 20. This September will see the release of Saw X, which wrapped filming back in February. The movie is set to feature the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw and fans recently got a look at his highly-anticpated return. Now, a new poster is teasing more terror in the upcoming movie.

"Welcome back to the game. #SawX – only in theaters September 29," the official account for Saw shared on Twitter. You can check it out below:

Welcome back to the game. #SawX – only in theaters September 29. pic.twitter.com/3Hd8mZUU6s — Saw (@Saw) July 26, 2023

Bell's return for Saw X was teased at the end of Spiral.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman previously told ComicBook.com. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

What Is Saw X About?

Currently, the plot of Saw X is mostly a mystery, but Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures recently teased that the upcoming installment will delight fans with "new twisted, ingenious traps."

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules wrote in a previous press release. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

Saw X is hitting theaters on September 29th.