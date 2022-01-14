Scream 6: Courteney Cox Says Gale Weathers "May Not Ever" Die

The cast for the upcoming sixth Scream movie, which doesn't officially have a title and probably won't be called Scream 6, will have at least one franchise veteran in the form of Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers. 2022's fifth movie in the series saw David Arquette's Dewey Riley tragically meet his end and it's already been confirmed that Neve Campbell will not return as franchise final girl Sidney Prescott. Speaking in a new interview Cox confirmed that she would be present for the new movie and offered surprising prediction for Gale.

"I did not die so yes you will see me," Cox told Variety in a new interview. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!" Details about the sequel have revealed it "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." It's been reported in recent weeks that the film will seemignly take place in New York City and also be set during the Winter time. Considering Gale's status as a public figure it seems like it will be pretty easy to write her character into the new film, we can only hope that she makes it out alive like Courteney said.

In a recent interview, returning star Jenna Ortega offered a tease for the new killer in the film, sharing with Entertainment Tonight: "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

Other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on for hte sequel as well which recently hired Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point." The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023