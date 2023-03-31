UPDATE: Scream Star Neve Campbell Officially Not Returning for Sequel

✖

UPDATE: Following rumors that she wouldn't be returning, Campbell herself has officially confirmed via Deadline that she won't be returning for Scream 6. Original story continues below.

Following the announcement that a sixth Scream was heading into production this year, fans began speculating about which legacy cast members could be reprising their roles, and while star Neve Campbell had previously confirmed she had been in talks in regards to the film's scripts, various rumors coming out of the convention circuit paint a different picture. As pointed out by Bloody Disgusting, multiple remarks from convention attendees on social media have seemingly cast doubt on Campbell returning, including YouTube channel Master Chaos TV claiming the actor herself told them that she turned down an appearance in Scream 6. The new Scream currently has a release date of March 31, 2023.

The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Earlier this year, Scream brought back Campbell, in addition to other original stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette, as well as Scream 4's Marley Shelton. With Arquette and Shelton's characters both being killed by Ghostface, we knew they wouldn't return, though both Campbell and Cox have noted that they were at least sent a script for the upcoming film. With Cox not confirming that she had signed on to the project, fans will surely wonder if she will appear in the sequel if Campbell has seemingly passed on the project.

Franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will all be returning for the new film, as will directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The new sequel also recently added Dermot Mulroney to the cast.

Arguably the biggest announcement about the new film was the confirmation that Hayden Panettiere would be returning to play the fan-favorite Kirby. Introduced in Scream 4, she served as a horror expert with a library of knowledge about the genre, carrying on the spiritual baton of Jamie Kennedy's Randy from the original trilogy. While that film confirmed she was attacked by Ghostface, she wasn't confirmed to have been killed, allowing fans to speculate about her death for a decade. In this year's Scream, an Easter egg slyly confirmed that she did survive, with the upcoming sequel seemingly bringing her back for a more substantial role.

