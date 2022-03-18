Scream 6 Release Date Revealed

When Paramount Pictures announced Scream 6 was officially moving forward and that production was set to kick off this summer, fans still wondered when they could expect the adventure to be unveiled, with the studio confirming today that the upcoming installment is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. There are many unknown elements about this upcoming sequel, other than directors of this year’s sequel Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will be returning to helm a script that will be written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick. Various reports about casting have emerged in recent months, though no official casting announcements have been made.

Understandably, with each entry in the Scream franchise, the number of available characters who could return for a follow-up dwindles, as many suffer the violence of Ghostface. While this year’s film featured multiple legacy cast members returning, the only actors who could appear in the new film who have appeared in all previous installments are Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

Just earlier this week, Cox weighed in on the status of the sequel and if she could return.

“I got the script yesterday. I haven’t read it yet, I just got it,” Cox shared with the Just a Variety podcast. “I’m excited to read it, and I know they’re gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

Understandably, being given the script would imply there’s surely an opportunity for Cox to play Gale Weathers once again, but Campbell shared earlier this year that she was waiting on actually reading the script before confirming her involvement.

“They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” Campbell shared during a panel at Mad Monster Party last month when asked about her possible involvement. “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Scream 6 and casting announcements before it hits theaters on March 31, 2023.

