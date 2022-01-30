Scream Crosses $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office

The newest Scream movie has just crossed a major box office threshold. In its third weekend of release, Scream, the fifth movie in the overall franchise, has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The film brought in $7.35 million domestically this weekend and $6.5 million internationally for an overall total take (thus far) to around $106 million. It’s the first time that the Scream franchise as made over $100 million worldwide in more than two decades—the last Scream film to cross $100 million was 2000’s Scream 3.

While Paramount hasn’t yet ordered a sixth Scream film, for fans hopeful that the franchise will continue after this new installment, these numbers are pretty good news. The film has a reported budget of $24 million, a number that makes the $100 million box office look even better. On top of that, the film has received very positive reviews from critics and fans alike. If a sixth Scream were to come to fruition, filmmakers Tyler Gillet and Mat Bettinelli-Olpin have previously said that they do have ideas for more stories and are hopeful for more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on,” Gillett explained. “We know that there’s been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt} have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it. I think once you’ve had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible. And so, I know we’ll have a ton of really amazing stuff with Guy and Jamie and William [Sherak] and Paul [Neinstein], the Project X team. I think we’ve got a lot of really fun, original stuff coming up as well. So, I think a bit of all of it. But this was a unique challenge and I think it scratched an itch we don’t know we had, and I think it’ll continue to itch. So hopefully there’s more.”

In Scream, twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is in theaters now.