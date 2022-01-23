Scream Directors Teases Franchise’s Future

The beloved Scream franchise finally returned to theaters this year with the series fifth installment, the first not directed by the late Wes Craven. Ready or Not filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (known together as Radio Silence) took the helm and focused their efforts on honoring the legacy of both the franchise and Craven with their , and the majority of fans have overwhelmingly agree that they were successful on both fronts. Scream fans love the new film so much, in fact, that there have already been calls for a sixth movie.

Paramount hasn’t ordered another Scream just yet, but the filmmakers behind this latest installment certainly seem up for a return. Speaking with Collider, Gillett explained that there are ideas for more Scream stories on the table, as well as a few more original ideas that they could tackle. They just have to decide what comes next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on,” Gillett explained. “We know that there’s been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt} have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it. I think once you’ve had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible. And so I know we’ll have a ton of really amazing stuff with Guy and Jamie and William [Sherak] and Paul [Neinstein], the Project X team. I think we’ve got a lot of really fun, original stuff coming up as well. So I think a bit of all of it. But this was a unique challenge and I think it scratched an itch we don’t know we had, and I think it’ll continue to itch. So hopefully there’s more.”

Like previous franchise installments, Scream definitely leaves itself open for more movies in the future. No major doors were shut and the ending didn’t provide a definitive bookend for the series. If this does end up being the last movie, it’ll work, but there are several new directions the franchise could go should the studio want more movies.

Would you like to see a sixth Scream film in the near future? Let us know in the comments!