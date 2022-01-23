Scream Celebrates Being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The fifth Scream movie hit theaters last weekend and it’s already had a more successful run at the box office than its predecessor, Scream 4. The new horror film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critics score after 236 reviews and an 83% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. That 77% means the movie has earned a “Certified Fresh” rating on the review site. In honor of the franchise’s first “Certified Fresh” score since Scream 2, the official Instagram account for the new movie took to the social media site yesterday to celebrate its success.

“Blood red 🍅… just the way I like it. #ScreamMovie is #CertifiedFresh on @RottenTomatoes. Get your tickets at the link in bio and see what everyone is talking about – Now Playing in theatres,” the Scream account shared. You can check out the post below:

The fifth Scream movie features a whole new cast of characters as well as the return of original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Warning: Scream (2022) Spoilers Ahead! While Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley all managed the survive the first four Scream movies, one of them didn’t make it out of the “requel” alive. Sadly, Dewey was killed, which was a big shock for fans and even some of the cast. In fact, Campbell recently spoke with Variety and admitted she “still questions” the decision to let Arquette’s character go.

“I was devastated,” Campbell replied when asked about Dewey’s death. “I still have trouble wrapping my head around it. I still question whether it was the right choice because from what I’m hearing, there are a lot of fans who are really upset.” When asked if she discussed the decision with Cox and Arquette, she added, “We did. We were sad about it. Courteney had tried to tell the directors to shoot it both ways to give themselves the option because Wes [Craven] would do that sometimes when there were certain characters that were so beloved.”

In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Scream sees the return of Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Jack Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film alongside Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

Scream is now playing in theaters.