Scream's Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence on Franchise Firing

Nearly 24 hours after Melissa Barrera was dropped from Scream VII after controversial social media posts, the actor has issued her first comments on the firing. In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Barrera says she "condemns Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

"As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need," the actor wrote in her post.

She added, "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

The Scream V and Scream VI star went on to clarify her original comments, which reportedly landed her in hot water for taking an anti-Semitic stance.

"I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she added. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

Barrera initially slammed the media for what she calls a pro-Israel stance in its ongoing war with Hamas.

"I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side," Barrera said in October posts. "Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well... My discover page on IG will ONLY show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing."

Scream V and Scream VI are streaming on Paramount+. Scream VII is in development and has yet to set a release date.

This story is developing...