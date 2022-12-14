Scream VI: New Photo Showcases Unexpected Look for Iconic Ghostface

Part of what has made the Scream franchise so compelling is that, with each installment, new figures are introduced that establish themselves as a killer, which includes adopting a brand-new costume to disguise their appearance. As confirmed in the first teaser for Scream VI, the new film aims to replicate the formula of previous films in which a fresh killer purchases a new Ghostface costume, but a new photo from the film, released by Entertainment Weekly, shows a new spin on the series, as a seemingly old and weathered mask is utilized by a mysterious figure. Check out a new look at Scream VI below before the film hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

As fans might remember from the first teaser for this year's Scream, audiences spotted a killer wearing a chrome Ghostface mask, similarly sparking speculation about what that could mean for the narrative. Instead, this shot ended up being from the in-world "Stab" franchise in which the killer in that film series reimagined the look of the costume. In this regard, we surely can't rule out this new photo also being from the "Stab" series as opposed to a new killer somehow unearthing a disguise used by a former killer.

Another exciting change for this film is that it's moving to a crowded city as opposed to a quiet suburb.

"They have all come to New York to go to school," director Tyler Gillett shared with the outlet. "One of the things that was so exciting to us was bringing the story and bringing this slasher icon into a new location. I think across the board, for the writers Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt] as well, this was such a fun opportunity to explore what that would feel like, bringing the world of Scream into that setting. The teaser is a good example of how we're having fun with that throughout the movie. That is one of many sequences in the movie that uses the city really to its benefit and in surprising and thrilling ways."

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10, 2023.

