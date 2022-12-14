Scream 6 First Trailer Unleashes Ghostface in New York City

Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro behind for the Big Apple. As seen in the trailer for Scream 6, a group of Woodsboro survivors heads to New York City for a fresh start—only to be stalked through the boroughs by the iconic slasher. Scream (2022) standouts Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are prominently featured throughout the trailer, as are returning franchise stars Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. Panettiere's Kirby has long-thought to be dead after the events of Scream 4,

New to the franchise in Scream 6 are Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, and Josh Segarra (She-Hulk) amongst a host of others.

Why is Scream 6 set in New York?

In an interview earlier this year, Segarra said he thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Why isn't Neve Campbell in Scream 6?

Noticeably absent from the trailer is longtime Scream lead Neve Campbell, who dropped out of the project due to pay discrepancies.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.