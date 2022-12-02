Scream 6: Spider-Man's Tony Revolori Teases "Something Really, Really Fun" (Exclusive)

The fifth Scream movie was released earlier this year and it was a big hit, so it did not take long for a sixth film to be announced. The next installment is set to feature most of the fifth movie's survivors as well as longtime franchise star, Courteney Cox and Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere. Scream 6 will also feature some franchise newcomers, including Tony Revolori who is best known for starring in The Grand Budapest Hotel and playing Flash Thompson in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. Currently, you can catch Revolori in Disney+'s new Willow series. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with Revolori at the Willow premiere and we asked what fans can expect from him in the new Scream film.

"Scream 6, what can I expect? I can expect something really, really fun. What can fans expect? Me and Mason Gooding are great friends," Revolori teased. While it's possible Revolori's new character, Gabe, will be pals with Gooding's Chad in the new film, it's likely Revolori was referring to the duo's real-life friendship. In fact, the Marvel star recently admitted he had never seen a Scream movie before and was convinced by Gooding to join the sixth film.

"It's funny, I've never seen a Scream movie," Revolori previously told Insider. "Maybe I shouldn't have admitted that, but there we go." He added of Gooding, "He sold me on why it's such a phenomenal set, why the directors are phenomenal, and why producers are great ... And he wasn't wrong. I had the best time on set. Everyone, cast, and crew were incredible.

When Is the Scream 6 Trailer Being Released?

At the end of November, a leaked photo featuring the main cast of the film popped up online, reportedly from the trailer, which has fans thinking the first trailer will be released soon. The image featured Hayden Panettiere (Kirby), Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), Jenna Ortega (Tara), and Dermot Mulroney.

Why Isn't Neve Campbell in Scream 6?

Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.