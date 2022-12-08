Scream 6 Is "Hundred Times Gorier" Than Previous Movie According to Star

The upcoming Scream 6 apparently goes big on the blood and gore effects according to one star. Though the slasher film franchise isn't really known for indulging in some guts and spatter, the next entry in the series will seemingly be soaked in blood, assuming hyperbole isn't taking up a huge piece of this. Speaking in a new interview, returning actress Melissa Barrera teased the extended presence of blood in the film. Barrera reprises her role from 2022's Scream and when speaking with about the film offered details on how the directors for Scream 6 are upping the ante on gore.

"There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. 'More blood spritz' was the saying because they would just always want more," Barrera said in an interview with Collider. "With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."

Who is in the cast for Scream 6?

In addition to Barrerra, other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy, who will also reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Longtime presence in the franchise Courteney Cox will return once again as Gale Weathers, starring with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Some newcomers will also appear including actor Dermot Mulroney and Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, plus Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase)

As has been previously reported, one major absence from the movie is none other than franchise star Neve Campbell, who has appeared in all five previous movies as Sidney Prescott. In a statement confirming she wouldn't return, Campbell wrote: ""Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The new Scream is currently slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2023.