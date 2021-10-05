Shudder Unveils All-New “Night of the Ghoul Log” Atmospheric Experience

Streaming service Shudder spends the entire year giving horror fans engaging and unsettling stories, but as we head towards October 31st, Shudder unveils even more impressive offerings for Halloween fans, which includes an annual “Ghoul Log.” This year had the experience billed as “Night of the Ghoul Log,” leading fans to wonder what the experience would consist of, with its official debut earlier this week showcasing a classic Jack-o’-lantern on a porch strewn with leaves, partnered with the sounds of a brisk wind, thunder, and other noises you’d traditionally hear outside of your window on All Hallow’s Eve.

Shudder launched their first annual Ghoul Log back in 2018, featuring a Jack-o’-lantern on the front porch of a house, while 2019’s Ghoul Log was directed by filmmaker Larry Fessenden and featured a Jack-o’-lantern in a garage surrounded by a number of spooky items. The 2020 Ghoul Log earned the nickname the “Sam-o’-Lantern,” as its focal pumpkin was modeled after the iconic gourd from the film Trick ‘r Treat. In addition to the familiar pumpkin, that Ghoul Log also featured a variety of sounds and pieces of dialogue from the actual film in the background, giving audiences the impression that they had entered the world of the film.

While some fans might be disappointed that this year hasn’t embraced a specific horror property, it still marks a great way to capture the atmosphere of Halloween night.

Luckily, Shudder still has some tricks (and treats) up its sleeve, which includes Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown this Friday, October 8th at 9 p.m. ET.

The special event is described, “In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced.”

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown airs Friday, October 8th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV and will be available On Demand on October 10th. The Night of the Ghoul Log is now streaming.

