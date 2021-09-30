Shudder Releases First Trailer for Behind the Monsters Documentary Series

For as long as there have been movies, there have been monster movies, with figures like Dracula, The Mummy, and Frankenstein’s Monster proving in the early days of cinema just how excited audiences were to be frightened by such figures. While these characters have been revived and reimagined in countless ways over the years, recent decades have seen an all-new roster of villains emerge, with the likes of Halloween‘s Michael Myers, Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees, and A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger having since earned legacies that rival those villains from the early days of moving pictures. In the new Shudder series Behind the Monsters, audiences will learn all about this new generation of lasting villains, which has just earned the below trailer. Behind the Monsters debuts on Shudder on October 26th.

Each of the series’ six episodes will focus on a single horror character, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky, and Pinhead, and feature interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors, and actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of genre legends, including:

CANDYMAN, featuring interviews with the original Candyman (1992) Director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen; Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta; and Horror Noire‘s Tananarive Due, among others.

CHUCKY, with interviews with Child’s Play (1988) Creator/Writer Don Mancini, Director Tom Holland, and star Catherine Hicks, along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, among others.

JASON VOORHEES, including interviews with Kane Hodder, actor/stuntman from Friday the 13th Parts VII & VIII, Jason Goes to Hell, and Jason X, and Tom Savini, special effects creator on Friday the 13th Parts I & IV, among others.

MICHAEL MYERS, featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney, among others.

FREDDY KRUEGER, including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye, as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle, among others.

PINHEAD, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others.

Behind the Monsters is written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro, executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan, and Mark Shostrom, and produced by Stage 3 Productions.

Check out Behind the Monsters when it premieres on Shudder on October 26th.

