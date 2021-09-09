The Last Drive-In Reportedly Getting Five Specials on Shudder Before New Season

The third season of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs only just concluded earlier this summer, so when it comes to a timeline of when fans can expect a fourth season to premiere, co-host Darcy “The Mail Girl” claims that there will be five specials arriving before moving forward on Season 4. A Halloween special is currently confirmed to be coming to Shudder later in October, with Briggs and Darcy having previously delivered fans specials around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day, though she didn’t confirm what holidays will be earning specials in the coming months.

When a fan asked Darcy about hints for the new season on Twitter, she confirmed, “Season opener? That’s a ways off! We’ve got 5 specials first.”

The Last Drive-In specials have taken a variety of forms over the years, sometimes seeing movie selections that directly connect to the holiday being honored while other specials have gone in entirely different directions. Halloween specials, for example, have previously paid respects to the Halloween franchise by delivering Briggs and Darcy’s wit and wisdom on the fan-favorite films, while previous December specials have opted to avoid delivering any holiday-themed films and instead screened four entries from the Phantasm franchise.

With this year’s “Halloween Hoedown,” the only constant that fans can expect is the insightful and hilarious commentary from Briggs and Darcy, and that fans won’t know what films will actually be discussed. Shudder previously described the event, “In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced. (Also available on-demand beginning October 10th.)”

Understandably, the pandemic and social-distancing protocols caused some complications for filming not only specials but the recent season of the series, and with the delta variant of the coronavirus still impacting film and TV productions around the world, it’s unknown when Briggs and Darcy will be welcoming guests to the studio in person as opposed to Season 3’s multiple virtual guests.

Stay tuned for details on upcoming The Last Drive-In specials.

