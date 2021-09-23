Creepshow Season 3 Premiere Clip Births a Beast (Exclusive)

The Season 3 premiere of Creepshow has debuted on Shudder today, but for those who might be apprehensive about checking out the chilling series, we have an exclusive clip from the premiere to tease the terror in store for audiences. As with previous seasons, Season 3 of Creepshow brings together a variety of storytellers to deliver audiences the most fun they’ll have being scared, as the series continues to bring not only horror but also plenty of humor to honor the spirit of the 1982 film from George A. Romero. Check out the clip from the Season 3 premiere above and watch new episodes of Creepshow every Thursday on Shudder.

The clip is from the premiere segment “Queen Bee,” which is described, “Trenice and her friends are obsessed with pop star Regina. When they hear she has been admitted to a local hospital, they take the chance to try to meet Regina in person… but she’s even more larger-than-life than they imagined.”

Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.

The original 1982 film united some of the biggest names in horror, as it was directed by Romero and written by none other than Stephen King, and featured an all-star roster of performers. In addition to earning a follow-up film, the nature of the vignettes and campy tone of the concept helped inspire the anthology TV series Tales from the Darkside, which ran for four seasons and got a feature film of its own.

Earlier this year, Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero shared his excitement about the new season.

“For Season 3, the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different,” Nicotero pointed out to ComicBook.com. “I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty [Cundieff] direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did Season 2 that came back.”

He continued, “There’s one episode called ‘Queen Bee’ that’s in the pilot, that’s in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it’s sort of a Beyonce-type story. ‘What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?’ It’s that fun scenario … In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it’s a movie-lovers bonanza.”

The Season 3 premiere of Creepshow is now streaming on Shudder, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

