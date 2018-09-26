Six Flags Offering Cash Prize to Spend 30 Hours in a Coffin

For some the idea of being stuck in a coffin while alive is the most terrifying think imaginable. However, for six guests at Six Flags St. Louis, it could be a chance bring home some cold hard cash.

The theme park announced on Friday that the will host the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge. The event is to celebrate the 30th year of Fright Fest, Six Flags’ Halloween-themed “haunted attraction” event.

According to Six Flags St. Louis, six contestants — “coffin dwellers” the park calls them — will be chosen to spend 30 hours in “slightly used” 2-by-7 foot coffins from 1 p.m. October 13th until 7 p.m. October 14th at the park. The prize? Two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest Price Package which includes two VIP Haunted House passes, a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleased, the coffin itself, and $300 cash.

Now, there are a few catches. For starters, those participating are only allowed to get out of the coffin during designated bathroom breaks According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch there will be one six-minute bathroom break every hour. Participants will also be provided food and water as well as can have a friend hang out with the during the park’s Fright Fest operating hours however once the park is closed? You’re on your own. You also have to bring your own pillows and blankets, be able to lie in a coffin for 30 hours with no medical risk, but the park will provide phone chargers. You may not be able to catch up on social media when you’re dead but hanging out in a coffin for 30 hours seems like a solid time.

As for the prize, there’s a little bit of a catch there as well. Every participant who makes it to 30 hours successfully will get the non-cash prizes. However, should more than one person survive the challenge there will be a drawing to see who takes home the money.

If this sounds remotely interesting, people can fill out the registration form here and submit it before midnight on October 3 for their chance to be one of the lucky six coffin dwellers. Of course, as with most interesting things, people have taken to Twitter to talk about the challenge. While many have posted that they’ve already applied to be part of the challenge, some have said that $300 doesn’t seem like much money at all to literally hang out in coffin in specifically noting that for the 30 hours required to win it, it’s lower than some states’ minimum wage.

Read on to see some of the reactions to the Six Flags Coffin Challenge and be sure to let us know your thoughts — and if you’re signing up for this event — in the comments below.

