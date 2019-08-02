Stephen King Teases His Brand New Story for The Stand Season Finale

The boom of live-action Stephen King adaptations is still in full swing, both on TV and on the big screen. Sequels to IT and The Shining are hitting theaters this year, a reboot of Pet Sematary arrived a few months ago, and several TV shows based on King novels are currently in various stages of development. One such project is The Stand, based on King’s post-apocalyptic novel of the same, which is in the works at CBS All Access.

Earlier this week, during the CBS’ bi-annual Television Critics Association presentation, the main cast of the series was confirmed. James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, and Henry Zaga are all set to star in the series with Josh Boone serving as showrunner. Additionally, the presentation confirmed that King wouldn’t just be consulting on the series, but he was also writing the script for the final episode, penning a new story not seen in the original book.

After the presentation, King took to Twitter to confirm that the story was a brand new part of The Stand canon, and that he’d already finished writing it.

“The script for that final episode is written,” King Tweeted on Thursday night. “I was glad Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years.”

So unlike some sequels that arrive decades after their predecessors as a way to spark up nostalgia, it sounds like this new story coming to The Stand‘s TV adaptation will be a much different situation.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Stand, per CBS:

“The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.”

