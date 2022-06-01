Stranger Things Fan Notices Major Eleven Plot Hole

Stranger Things fans are noticing a major plot hole in Season 4. Eleven has been a central figure over the entire run of the show. Stranger Things 4 shows off some unseen portions of her backstory and that’s what’s given some viewers pause. In her past, experiments at Hawkins had gone haywire long before the kids from the series met her. In fact, Eleven actually was able to speak very sparingly in the past. Now, that contradicts what Season 1 established as one of her defining characteristics. But, that could easily be the Hawkins kids misreading her situation. (Maybe the trauma pushed her inward? Or maybe she just decided to shutdown after the loss?) It’s hard to say for certain but social media had a blast noticing the short moment. Check out some of the best responses right here.
Producer Shawn Levy spoke to THR about the road to the final season. I hope you’re expecting fireworks. “Ending next season is all about finishing strong. We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don’t want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence. So, season five will no doubt be epic,” Levy said. “It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it’s also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there’s few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending — and there’s no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
