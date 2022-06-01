Stranger Things Fan Notices Major Eleven Plot Hole

Stranger Things fans are noticing a major plot hole in Season 4. Eleven has been a central figure over the entire run of the show. Stranger Things 4 shows off some unseen portions of her backstory and that’s what’s given some viewers pause. In her past, experiments at Hawkins had gone haywire long before the kids from the series met her. In fact, Eleven actually was able to speak very sparingly in the past. Now, that contradicts what Season 1 established as one of her defining characteristics. But, that could easily be the Hawkins kids misreading her situation. (Maybe the trauma pushed her inward? Or maybe she just decided to shutdown after the loss?) It’s hard to say for certain but social media had a blast noticing the short moment. Check out some of the best responses right here.

Producer Shawn Levy spoke to THR about the road to the final season. I hope you’re expecting fireworks. “Ending next season is all about finishing strong. We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don’t want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence. So, season five will no doubt be epic,” Levy said. “It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it’s also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there’s few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending — and there’s no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.”

Brenner could be feeding her false memories bc he’s the only one what’s actually happening… #StrangerThings — Alej G (@Cinephile420) June 1, 2022

The only thing I'm confused about in stranger things is how Eleven can talk so well in the flashbacks #StrangerThings4 — Riley A. (Yj spoilers) (@Luckyleons) May 28, 2022

#StrangerThings eleven’s memories are kinda confusing because didn’t she not be able to talk at all in season one????? and it seems like she can talk perfectly back in those memories — rue rue (@verseandchapter) May 28, 2022

so why can the rainbow room kids talk when eleven did not talk at all at the beginning of s1 ?? did she just go mute bc of trauma ?? — lys 🍉 (@eliporterbowen) May 31, 2022

https://twitter.com/nexcitrus/status/1531813145618042880

Most people are too stupid to realize Eleven yeeted One to actual hell as a fucking tiny child using brain powers and Brenner literally the episode before this one talked about how STROKES CAN MAKE YOU FORGET HOW TO TALK — minttoby.bsky.social (@mint_toby) June 1, 2022

“why is eleven able to talk in her flashbacks when she couldnt in season one” i developed selective mutism at 9, speech can regress my brother in christ — ricky (@yikejordans) June 1, 2022

https://twitter.com/melanchocho2/status/1531969350596542465

