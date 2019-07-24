Stranger Things Co-Stars Go on Romantic Date in Italy

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer play the couple Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The actors seem to be taking the romance off-set as they were spotted on what looked like a date in Italy. Their dinner date came days after the two of them appeared together on the red carpet at the 2019 Giffoni Film Festival. Rumors of their relationship first began circulating after they were spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport. Speaking to Refinery29, Dyer spoke about what it is like to date a co-star both on and off the screen.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” Dyer said. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

She also said that they’ve tried to keep the details of their relationship under wraps, for their own privacy and the privacy of those closest to them. “That’s something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me.”

While these two Stranger Things stars have coupled up with each other, another — Noah Schnapp — named Zendaya as his “celebrity crush” when asked about it during one of Wirte’d autofill interviews. “I like Zendaya,” Schnapp said. “She was just here, actually, and now I’m standing in her presence.”

Stranger Things 3 arrived on Netflix on July 4th. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanagh gave the new season a 5-out-of-5 review, saying, “

“Stranger Things Season Three manages to both be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected, with its summer setting shifting from the confounding mysteries of the Upside Down and Dr. Brenner into an explosive and action-packed romp towards adulthood. Despite its rocky start, the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

The series is reportedly going back into production in early October. That means a new season could arrive as early as 2020.

What do you think of Heaton and Dyer being a couple? Stranger Things will return for its fourth season on Netflix.