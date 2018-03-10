‘Stranger Things’ Creators Respond to Harassment Accusations

The creators of Stranger Things were recently accused of verbal harassment from a former crew member, prompting the Duffer Brothers and Netflix to issue a response.

On Thursday, Peyton Brown wrote that she would no longer be part of the production crew for Stranger Things Season 3 in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women,” wrote Brown. “I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP.”

She would go on to confirm she was referring to Ross and Matt Duffer in the replies to her post, though it was deleted from the comments shortly after. A screen capture was saved by Entertainment Tonight.

The Duffers wrote the following in response to the allegations:

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

A statement from Netflix indicates that no further action will be taken on the creators of the popular series.

“We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well,” wrote Netflix.

Netflix has dealt with issues of harassment on a number of series, including the popular House of Cards. That series suffered a hiatus after allegations of harassment and sexual abuse came out against former star Kevin Spacey. The sixth and final season has since switched focus to Robin Wright’s character.

Brown has yet to make another social media post, nor has she commented publicly about how she’s responding to the allegations.

Stranger Things Season 3 is rumored to return in 2019.

