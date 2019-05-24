New Stranger Things Season 3 First Look Photos Released

The third installment of the global phenomenon known as Stranger Things is arriving on Netflix in just over one month’s time, but there is still very little known about this new chapter of Hawkins story. We know that all of the beloved young characters will be back, the season takes place in the summer of 1985 (a departure from the fall setting), and there’s a brand new mall located in the city. That’s about it for now, but little by little, Netflix is sharing more details as the premiere date inches closer.

On Friday, EW unveiled two brand new photos from Stranger Things 3, which gave us a new look at a few of our favorite characters from the series. The relationship between Mike and Eleven seems to be getting even more serious as they head towards high school, while Dustin and Steve’s friendship continues to grow.

The first of the two photos focuses Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard), hanging out in what appears to be Eleven’s room.

Photo number two is likely the one that will get fans the most excited. Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) now works at the new mall in Hawkins, and he’s often visited by his pal and protege, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). In this image, they’re taking part in some sort of spy operation, peering across the food court with a pair of binoculars.

“We wanted to explore the theme of change,” co-creator Matt Duffer said of the new installment. “The season takes place during the last summer before high school. The kids are growing up, and that transition is going to be messy and awkward and painful. Are they able to grow up without growing apart?”

“Eleven closed the Gate, but the Mind Flayer is still alive in the Upside Down,” he added. “It will find another way into Hawkins.… It’s just a matter of time.”

Stranger Things 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 4th.