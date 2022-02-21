Studio 666 Trailer Puts the Foo Fighters in a Horror Movie

The Foo Fighters are set to release a new horror movie, and companion album, and before most people had any inkling such a thing existed, a 1-minute red band trailer for the movie hit the internet this morning. Filled with campy gore, Studio 666 is the end result of discussions that Foo Fighters frontman David Grohl said began when somebody pitched him a Foo Fighters horror movie and he told them it was “the stupidest f—ing thing I’ve ever heard in my life.” It wormed its way into the band’s minds, though, and now here we are, just days away from the film’s release.

Grohl claims to have recorded the album in a mansion that he believes is haunted. That’s the setting for the film, as well, effectively trapping the band in one setting a la Ready or Not or Clue. The album is called Medicine at Midnight, not Studio 666, but the idea is that the two integrate pretty seamlessly.

“When we started writing the record, I wanted to find a place where I could be alone and demo things by myself, which I do often. So I was looking around Encino — where I live — for a house where I could just build a temporary studio and just write all day long and set up the drums and guitars and recording devices,” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “As I was looking, this guy who I rented a house from 10 years ago emailed me and said, “Hey, I think I might subdivide this property if you want to buy part of it.” And it clicked. I didn’t want to buy the property, but I did want to move into that house to demo stuff and that’s the house in the movie. So I moved in there and I started recording all of these new songs for Medicine at Midnight by myself and it felt a little creepy. I started thinking: Maybe this could be another fun way to be the Foo Fighters. We’ve always had fun making videos or documentaries; anything other than just going onstage and playing music makes it worthwhile. I came up with this idea of, ‘What if we made a film about the band wanting to find some mystical destination that will inspire us to make an amazing new record?’:

You can see it below. Be forewarned, it’s a mature-audiences trailer, complete with language and violence.

You might expect this kind of release to be a one-night-only thing a la the classic movies that return to cinemas for limited re-run engagements. Those, though, never get weekend releases, and it looks like not only with Studio 666 be playing over the weekend, but it has Thursday night previews starting at 5 p.m.

There is no official synopsis for the film, but from what you can see in the trailer, it’s a campy and gory trip into insanity, where Grohl is killed and possessed by a supernatural entity while recording his next album. The result is a variety of wild death scenes, many of which you can catch through the red band trailer above.

Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell and stars the Foo Fighters (Grohl, Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee) alongside actors like Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Jeff Garlin.