‘Supernatural’ Fans React to Final Season Announcement

Supernatural debuted on The WB in 2005, delivering audiences the tales of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they sought to eradicate demons, monsters, and ghosts. Following in the footsteps of series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Supernatural delivered audiences laughs and drama, all wrapped up in the world of horror. The series has amassed a massive and passionate fan following over the years, leading to the creation of conventions that celebrate all elements of the show. The series is heading into its 15th season, which will also be the final season, as confirmed by the cast in the video below.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

By the time the series finale airs, Supernatural will have had 327 episodes, officially becoming the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. The series also marks the final series that currently airs on The CW that had previously aired on The WB.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following news of the upcoming season will be its last, fans of the series shared their passionate reactions to the surprising news. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the announcement!

Family is Forever

Supernatural the show will come to an end, but the family it created and the impact it’s had will remain forever. — Alana King (@_KingBooks_) March 22, 2019

Strong Trio

The three of them told the crew. The three of them made the decision and then told the crew and then us. The decision was theirs. Jensen’s, Jared’s and Misha’s.

Nothing could make it clearer that J2M are Supernatural, and all three of them will be there until the final episode. — Snowlantern (@sisselauisk) March 22, 2019

“Kinda Glad”

Omg supernatural is ending in 2020??? Damn feels kinda unreal but ngl I’m kinda glad. Don’t get me wrong I LOVE that show (Castiel is my baby) but I feel like they’ve been dragging it on forever now. I really wanna know how it’ll end so I’m excited! — minnie ♡ hyukjae (@hyukjaes_ramen) March 22, 2019

Step Away

@ everyone: feel free to yell, cry, sob as much as you want. also, don’t check the supernatural tag because you KNOW there’s gonna be some ugly people making ugly jokes. step away for a bit if you need to. we’re all feeling the same way, we get it ❤️ — seda (@mishdad) March 22, 2019

“Thank You For Everything”

You can’t even imagine how happy you make me and how much you have changed my life. I owe everything to you. Thank you for everything @JensenAckles @mishacollins @jarpad @cw_spn #SupernaturaI pic.twitter.com/TwQb9M6Wqo — sara (@JensenAcklesGod) March 22, 2019

Too Much

My favorite TV show, #Supernatural, is ending after their 15th season… pic.twitter.com/xOoZHalIcp — Sydney Pharris (@officialsydneyp) March 22, 2019

“Always Be in My Heart”

I love you all, Supernatural is and will always be in my heart pic.twitter.com/fFKuATsD0Z — Andy (@merakieros) March 22, 2019

Not Ready

Supernatural is ending next season ?? IM NOT READY? pic.twitter.com/wh53Mj4IN3 — Mariam (@m_alrashied) March 22, 2019

No Longer a Joke

me: *constantly making jokes about how ridiculous it is that supernatural is still running after so many years*



also me: *sobbing like a baby over the fact that season 15 is gonna be the last season* — J u l i a ? (@feuersymphonie) March 22, 2019

Ripped My Heart From My Chest