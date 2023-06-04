The Boogeyman Director Rob Savage Teases Sequel Ideas (Exclusive)

The Boogeyman was released in theaters this weekend, and it stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Air), and Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as a family who is grieving the loss of their mother and wife while dealing with a mysterious monster roaming in the shadows of their home. The Boogeyman is based on a Stephen King short story of the same name that was first published in a 1973 issue of Cavalier before being collected in King's Night Shift anthology in 1978. The film leaves room for a potential sequel, and while King hasn't written a follow-up, director Rob Savage does have some ideas for a second film.

"I'm really praying that this movie plays well enough to get a sequel because we've got an incredible idea for a sequel," Savage told ComicBook.com. "Me and the team, and Mark Heyman who wrote this one. I think you'd have to include this cast of characters, they're so kind of fundamental to the character and the personality of this movie. That being said, it kind of comes at the horror in a different way. It feels like its own thing. And it's the kind of horror movie that, even if it wasn't a sequel, it would be something I'd be so excited to do, and a story I'd really love to tell. But to make it as a sequel to this movie, in the world of Boogeyman, would be a dream. So I hope this movie doesn't flop so I can come make that."

Rob Savage Wants To Adapt The Langoliers:



In addition to wanting to make a sequel to The Boogeyman, Savage also has another King story he wants to adapt.

"I've been touting this one a lot, because I feel like if I throw it out the universe enough, it'll happen," Savage shared with ComicBook.com. "But I really want to do an adaptation of his novella, The Langoliers, which I think is a really fantastic story. It's been adapted once as a TV movie, back in the '90s, which was fun but not great. And I think there's a really fantastic, heady kind of creature feature there, that plays with these big ideas. And it's almost a bit more of a kind of cosmic, sci-fi, horror as well, which would be an exciting place to branch into."

He continued, "It's this idea of these characters on a flight. They fall asleep as they go through this kind of weird electrical storm. And when they wake up, they realize that everyone who was asleep has survived, and everyone who was awake has disappeared from the flight. And they land the flight in this abandoned airport, and find that time itself is acting in weird ways, and that there are these kind of cavernous, parasitic creatures that are closing in on them. And it's just brilliant. They've got to figure out a way to get back, get out of this strange dimension they found themselves in."

The Boogeyman is now playing in theaters.