The Boogeyman Director Rob Savage Teases Many Stephen King Easter Eggs (Exclusive)

The Boogeyman is now playing in theaters, and it's the latest in a long line of Stephen King adaptations. The original story was first published in a 1973 issue of Cavalier before being collected in King's Night Shift anthology in 1978. The new film was helmed by Host and Dashcam director, Rob Savage, who wants to adapt another one of King's stories. But first, Savage is teasing the many King-themed easter eggs in The Boogeyman. ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Savage, and we asked about the unsung heroes of the production. Savage went on to praise the stunt team and the production designer, who snuck in many King easter eggs.

"Oh God, everyone," Savage replied when asked if there was anyone from the production he wanted to shout out. "Yeah. I think the stunt team, Chelsea [Bruland], who kind of oversaw our stunts, and Molly [Miller], who was Vivien's [Lyra Blair] stunt double, and every time... There's a lot of violence against children in this movie, which is something I want to see more of in horror movies. And Molly was the one who was actually taking the brunt of that violence. She was being thrown into TVs and strung up in the air. So she's absolutely an unsung hero."

Savage continued, "And just every single member of our team, I think Jeremy Woodward, our Production Designer who built and designed the two houses that we spend a lot of our time in ... In the production office, it was normally me and Jeremy, at 2 AM, working obsessively. And then we would drive home deliriously, trying to keep each other awake. And he puts such care into what he does, and there are so many Stephen King references in this movie that even I don't know about. That I'm spotting, even still, to this day ... There's a few obvious ones. There's the number of the houses, and he's kind of baked in lots of S's and K's into every single set. And every single painting in the house is a reference to a Stephen King book."

"Oh, there's so much," Savage added. "I watched it the other day, I was in London yesterday, and we showed the movie on the IMAX screen, the biggest screen I've seen it on. And I was spotting so many of these little references, even down to the tube of toothpaste in the bathroom. He's named it after something from a short story, it's exhausting to watch and try and find all these different references."

Rob Savage Wants To Adapt The Langoliers:

"I've been touting this one a lot, because I feel like if I throw it out the universe enough, it'll happen," Savage began. "But I really want to do an adaptation of his novella, The Langoliers, which I think is a really fantastic story. It's been adapted once as a TV movie, back in the '90s, which was fun but not great. And I think there's a really fantastic, heady kind of creature feature there, that plays with these big ideas. And it's almost a bit more of a kind of cosmic, sci-fi, horror as well, which would be an exciting place to branch into."

He continued, "It's this idea of these characters on a flight. They fall asleep as they go through this kind of weird electrical storm. And when they wake up, they realize that everyone who was asleep has survived, and everyone who was awake has disappeared from the flight. And they land the flight in this abandoned airport, and find that time itself is acting in weird ways, and that there are these kind of cavernous, parasitic creatures that are closing in on them. And it's just brilliant. They've got to figure out a way to get back, get out of this strange dimension they found themselves in."

The Boogeyman is now playing in theaters.