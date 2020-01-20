Go Behind the Scenes of Shudder’s The Dead Lands Series With New Featurette

In the years since its launch, Shudder has established itself as a go-to destination for all things horror, with its upcoming TV series The Dead Lands being the latest example of their genre dominance. The Dead Lands blends elements of action, adventure, fantasy, and the supernatural for a riveting experience set in the mythical Aotearoa for a wholly unique experience. Ahead of the series debuting on Shudder later this week, a new behind-the-scenes featurette dives into how the series was brought to life and fantastical concepts were made a reality. The first two episodes of The Dead Lands debut on Shudder on January 23rd.

In The Dead Lands, a dishonored warrior, Waka Nuku Rau dies, but his Ancestors in the Afterlife send him back to the world to find redemption and honor. There, in the world of the living, he is aided by Mehe, a determined young woman, and together they discover the world has been disrupted by forces not of the living. Someone, or something, is preventing the Dead from entering the Afterlife and now the Dead are thrown back into their decaying bodies to hunt the living.

The Dead Lands is the first genre TV showcase of Māori mythic storytelling and martial traditions, created by a mainly Māori cast with significant Māori involvement at all levels of the production.

“The Dead Lands is a bold, exciting series unlike anything else on TV — an epic adventure in a breathtaking setting, based on Māori culture,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared of the series. “It’s got action, scares, and humor in equal measures, and we can’t wait to share it with Shudder members around the world.”

The series stars Te Kohe Tuhaka (Monster Problems) as “Waka Nuku Rau,” Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School senior Darneen Christian in her first television role as “Mehe Te Wehiwehi,” Kirk Torrance (Outrageous Fortune) as “Kā,” and Vicky Haughton (Whale Rider, King Kong) as “Turika.” The series is written by Glenn Standring (Six Days) who also wrote the 2014 The Dead Lands feature, which is set in the same mythical world as the series but is unconnected to its characters or story.

The first two episodes of The Dead Lands debut on Shudder on January 23rd.

