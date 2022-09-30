The Midnight Club Final Teaser Reveals A Nightmare on Elm Street Cameo

Tomorrow marks the first day of October, which means it's almost time for a new Mike Flanagan series. The director is known for Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, and his latest project is The Midnight Club, which is based on Christopher Pike's novel. Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month, and the final teaser reveals a cameo from Heather Langenkamp who is best known for playing Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors as well as playing herself in New Nightmare.

"Welcome to Brightcliffe Hospice. From the creators of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass comes a new Netflix horror series: The Midnight Club. At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike. The Midnight Club premiere date on Netflix is October 7, 2022," Netflix shared on YouTube. You can check out the final teaser below:

In addition to Flanagan, directors handling The Midnight Club will include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

"Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota," Flanagan previously shared. "And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.)"

He added, "And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my [Intrepid] partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

Are you excited Heather Langenkamp is going to be in The Midnight Club? Tell us in the comments!