The Midnight Club Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for The Midnight Club. On social media, the streaming platform decided to give fans a taste of what's to come with the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel will see itself translated to households all over the world. Netflix is also bringing in some big talent for spooky season. Mike Flanagan helped create The Haunting of Hill House. He'll be stewarding this beloved novel series as it make its way to being a streaming program. However, it wouldn't just be the director behind the camera. The Midnight Club will see numerous filmmakers step into this world as well. Including: Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). October 7th will be the big day on Netflix, go ahead and check out the clip down below.

Not too long ago, Flanagan revealed The Midnight Club's full cast on social media. Fans took a moment to celebrate that reveal as things inch closer to the big release day.

"Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota," Flanagan revealed. "And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.)"

He continued, "And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my [Intrepid] partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

Netflix has a fresh synopsis for the show: "At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories -- and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House."

Will you be watching the series on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments!